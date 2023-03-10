 | Fri, Mar 10, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Sexual assault reports increase at US military academies

An anonymous survey found 1 in 5 female students have experienced unwanted sexual contact at US military academies in 2022, nearly double the rate from a year earlier.

By

National News

March 10, 2023 - 4:51 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reported sexual assaults at U.S. military academies shot up during the 2021-22 school year, and one in five female students told an anonymous survey that they had experienced unwanted sexual contact, The Associated Press has learned.

A Pentagon report on reported assaults at the Army, Navy and Air Force academies shows an overall 18% jump in assaults reported by students compared with the previous year. The increase was driven largely by the Navy, which had nearly double the number of reported assaults in 2022, compared with 2021. It’s unclear whether the phasing out of COVID-19-related restrictions contributed to the increase, including at the U.S. Naval Academy, which is directly adjacent to bars in downtown Annapolis, Maryland.

An anonymous student survey accompanying the report shows increases in all types of unwanted sexual contact —- from touching to rape — at all the schools. And it cites alcohol as a key factor.

Related
September 27, 2021
September 25, 2021
April 9, 2018
May 9, 2013
Most Popular