 | Mon, Mar 07, 2022
Sheriff: 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family

Two children, their father and grandmother all died when a tornado leveled the grandmother's home on Saturday afternoon. The EF-4 tornado was on the ground for nearly 70 miles.

National News

March 7, 2022 - 3:47 PM

Four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who had sought shelter inside a home that was razed by a powerful tornado, authorities said.

Two children, their father and their grandmother all died when a tornado hit the grandmother’s home near rural Winterset on Saturday afternoon, Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes told television station KCCI.

The children and their parents, from Blue Springs, Missouri, were visiting their grandmother, Melissa Bazley, 63, when the tornado hit. The storm killed Bazley, 37-year-old Michael Bolger and two of his three young children, 5-year-old Kenley Bolger and 2-year-old Owen Bolger.

