Shooting: Democrats vow vote on gun bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats said they are pushing toward a vote on expanded gun control measures as the nation reels from its second mass shooting in a week. President Joe Biden said “we have to act,” but prospects for any major changes were dim, for now, in the closely divided Congress.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Tuesday morning to bring to the Senate floor legislation passed by the House that would require background checks for most gun sales and transfers. He said the Senate “must confront a devastating truth” after a lack of congressional action on the issue for almost three decades.

An FBI investigations officer from the evidence response team takes photographs of the crime scene the day after a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper’s grocery store on Monday on March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people were killed in the attack. (Chet Strange/Getty Images/TNS)

“This Senate will be different,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said a day after a shooting at a crowded Boulder, Colorado, supermarket, killed 10 people, including a police officer. “The Senate is going to debate and address the epidemic of gun violence in this country.”