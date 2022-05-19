Shooting suspect indicted

The 18-year-old accused of killing 10 people at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York, was indicted for murder by a grand jury during a brief court appearance on Thursday.

Payton Gendron, who is white, specifically targeted Black people in a predominantly Black neighborhood, according to material he allegedly posted online.

“Payton, you’re a coward!” someone yelled from the courtroom gallery. Gendron is being held in jail without bail. His next court appearance will be on June 19.