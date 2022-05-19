 | Thu, May 19, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Shooting suspect indicted

“This was pure evil,” Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said, calling the massacre a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community.”

By

National News

May 19, 2022 - 4:00 PM

The 18-year-old accused of killing 10 people at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York, was indicted for murder by a grand jury during a brief court appearance on Thursday.

Payton Gendron, who is white, specifically targeted Black people in a predominantly Black neighborhood, according to material he allegedly posted online.

“Payton, you’re a coward!” someone yelled from the courtroom gallery. Gendron is being held in jail without bail. His next court appearance will be on June 19.

Related
May 17, 2022
May 17, 2022
May 17, 2022
May 16, 2022
Most Popular