 | Sat, Sep 03, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?

The new booster shots contain half of the original vaccine and half against the omicron variants. Anyone who has had their primary vaccination series is eligible.

By

National News

September 2, 2022 - 5:38 PM

COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by (Getty Images)

John Wherry will wait until later in the fall to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster. The University of Pennsylvania immunologist knows it’s too soon after his shot late this summer, especially since he’s not at high risk from the virus.

It’s the kind of calculation many Americans will face as booster shots that target currently circulating omicron strains become available to a population with widely varying risks and levels of immunity.

Here are some things to know:

Related
September 1, 2022
August 31, 2022
August 22, 2022
June 30, 2022
Most Popular