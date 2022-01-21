 | Fri, Jan 21, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Snow storm takes aim at southeast

A snow and ice storm is expected to hit parts of the Carolinas and Virginia, places not used to that kind of winter precipitation.

By

National News

January 21, 2022 - 2:39 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Salt spreader trucks crisscrossed coastal roads as courthouses and schools closed Friday to prepare for a snow and ice storm expected to snarl parts of the Carolinas and Virginia unaccustomed to winter precipitation. 

Authorities warned that ice accumulation could cause power major power outages, while areas northeast of there stretching into Virginia could see several inches of snow. School districts in the pathway canceled class or went to remote learning, while two large coastal military bases told nonessential personnel not to report to work. Courthouses from central North Carolina to the coast closed or altered operations due to the forecast. 

Transportation officials in the southeast corner of Virginia said Friday morning that crews had been working overnight to treat the roads, but warned people to stay off of them. 

Related
January 18, 2022
January 26, 2021
December 10, 2018
September 17, 2018
Most Popular