Source: FBI investigates fatal bridgecollapse

The FBI is conducting a criminal investigation into the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

A collapsed section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on the Patapsco River on April 2, 2024. A week ago the container ship Dali hit a structural pier causing a subsequent collapse. Some Congressional Republicans are now disputing whether they should foot the bill for its repairs. Photo by (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The FBI is conducting a criminal investigation into the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge that is focused on the circumstances leading up to it and whether all federal laws were followed, according to someone familiar with the matter.

The person was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

FBI agents were aboard the cargo ship Dali on Monday conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity, the agency said in a statement. It didn’t elaborate and said it wouldn’t comment further on the investigation, which was first reported by The Washington Post.

