Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated would be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccine’s protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.

WILMINGTON, CA – JULY 27: Nursing student Brittany Corlyn is drawing medicine into a syringe at a vaccination clinic at the Providence Wellness and Activity Center on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Wilmington, CA. Escalating COVID-19 cases are threatening a new surge in Southern California . Providence is holding three-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Wilmington for people 12 years old and up. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

An announcement on the U.S. booster recommendation was expected as soon as this week, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.