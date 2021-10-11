 | Mon, Oct 11, 2021
Southern California beach to reopen after oil spill

A California beach closed since an undersea pipeline leaked crude oil into the water will reopen today. Water quality gets revealed no detectable levels of oil associated toxins.

October 11, 2021 - 8:53 AM

Workers remove remnants of the oil spill washed ashore on the beach on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Huntington Beach, California. Photo by (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California beach that had been closed since an undersea pipeline leaked crude into ocean waters last week is set to reopen today, officials announced Sunday night.

City and state beaches in Huntington Beach will reopen after water quality tests revealed no detectable levels of oil associated toxins in the ocean water, the city of Huntington Beach and California State Parks said in a statement. Officials are still urging visitors to avoid areas that smell of oil and to avoid touching any oiled materials that wash ashore.

That news will likely please surfers and beach-goers like Richard Beach, who returned to the waves in Huntington Beach with his bodyboard — until lifeguards on jet skis chased him out on Sunday. He trekked back across the beach, passing workers in hazmat suits tasked with clearing the sand of sticky, black blobs that washed ashore after the spill.

