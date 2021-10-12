 | Tue, Oct 12, 2021
Southwest grounds flights, denies ‘sick-out’

Several hundred more flights were canceled Monday after a weekend of major disruptions blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The company and its pilots' union denied reports of a sickout to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

October 12, 2021 - 9:56 AM

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled several hundred more flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. Both the company and its pilots’ union denied reports of a sickout to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

Southwest canceled more than 360 flights — 10% of its schedule for the day — on Monday, and more than 800 others were delayed, according to the FlightAware tracking service.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. briefly fell more than 4% before a partial recovery; they were down 3% by afternoon.

