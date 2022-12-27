 | Wed, Dec 28, 2022
Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations

Of the 2,890 flight cancellations in the U.S. early Tuesday, 2,522 were called off by Southwest.

December 27, 2022 - 4:33 PM

Canceled and delayed flights at Orlando International Airport caused by the winter storm left people to wait for flights in Orlando, Florida, Dec. 26, 2022. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

Major U.S. airlines were broadsided by the massive weekend winter storm that swept across large swaths of the country but had largely recovered heading into Monday, except for one.

Problems at Southwest Airlines appeared to snowball after the worst of the storm passed. It cancelled more than 70% of its flights Monday, more than 60% on Tuesday, and warned that it would operate just over a third of its usual schedule in the days ahead to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

American, United, Delta and JetBlue, suffered cancellations rates of between none and 2% by Tuesday.

