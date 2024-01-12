 | Fri, Jan 12, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Speaker Johnson holds tight to budget deal

While the hard-right opposition says it prefers a government shutdown to a bipartisan compromise

By

National News

January 12, 2024 - 4:19 PM

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speak to one another during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Building on Dec. 12, 2023. They have since reached a compromise on funding the U.S. government, much to the dismay of ultra-conservatives. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted Friday he is sticking with the bipartisan spending deal he struck with the other congressional leaders, but offered no clear path for overcoming hard-right opposition within his own party to prevent a partial government shutdown next week.

Johnson emerged from days of testy meetings behind closed doors at the Capitol to read a terse statement. Just months on the job, the new speaker is trying to set the record straight that he will not renege on the budget deal he made earlier this week. But in his first big test as the new leader, he has yet to show how he will quell the revolt from his right flank that ousted his predecessor.

“Our top-line agreement remains,” Johnson, R-La., said, referring to the budget accord reached Jan. 7.

Related
November 15, 2023
November 14, 2023
February 14, 2019
March 23, 2018
Most Popular