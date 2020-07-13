Menu Search Log in

St. Louis couple has history of conflict

Neighbors say the couple, both personal injury attorneys, are confrontational.

By

National News

July 13, 2020 - 1:00 PM

Mark and Patricia McCloskey standing in front of their house in an affluent neighborhood of St. Louis aiming their guns at protesters as they march to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house on Sunday, June 28. Photo by (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities executed a search warrant at the St. Louis mansion of a white couple whose armed defense of their home during a recent racial injustice protest drew widespread attention, their attorney confirmed Saturday.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are personal injury lawyers, were caught on video brandishing guns as demonstrators walked past their Renaissance palazzo-style home on June 28 while headed to protest outside of the mayor’s home nearby. The video showed Mark McCloskey, 61, wielding a long-barreled gun and Patricia McCloskey, 63 standing next to him waving a handgun.

Joel Schwartz, the couple’s lawyer, said a search warrant was served Friday evening and that the gun Mark McCloskey was holding in the video was seized. Schwartz told The Associated Press that arrangements have been made to turn over to authorities on Saturday the gun that Patricia McCloskey had been holding, adding that her gun was inoperable at the time of the protest and still is.

Related
June 30, 2020
June 10, 2020
June 2, 2020
May 1, 2020
Trending