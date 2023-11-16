 | Thu, Nov 16, 2023
Starbucks workers approve 1-day strike

The Workers United union chose Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day to stage a walkout since it's usually one of the busiest days of the season.

November 16, 2023 - 3:36 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Workers at more than 200 U.S. Starbucks locations walked off the job Thursday in what organizers said was the largest strike yet in the two-year-old effort to unionize the company’s stores.

The Workers United union chose Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day to stage the walkout since it’s usually one of the busiest days of the year. Starbucks expects to give away thousands of reusable cups Thursday to customers who order holiday drinks.

The union said it was expecting more than 5,000 workers to take part in its “Red Cup Rebellion.” Workers were expected to picket for part of the day and visit non-union stores the rest of the day, the union said. Around 30 stores also staged walkouts on Wednesday.

