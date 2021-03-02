Menu Search Log in

States easing virus restrictions despite experts’ warnings

States eager to reopen for business are easing coronavirus restrictions, even though experts warn the outbreak is far from over and there are risks from moving too quickly.

By

National News

March 2, 2021 - 9:16 AM

(Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — With the U.S. vaccination drive picking up speed and a third formula on the way, states eager to reopen for business are easing coronavirus restrictions despite warnings from health experts that the outbreak is far from over and that moving too quickly could prolong the misery. 

Massachusetts on Monday made it much easier to grab dinner and a show. In Missouri, where individual communities get to make the rules, the two biggest metropolitan areas — St. Louis and Kansas City — are relaxing some measures. Iowa’s governor recently lifted mask requirements and limits on the number of people allowed in bars and restaurants, while the town of Lawrence, home to the University of Kansas, now lets establishments stay open until midnight. 

Mike Lee, who owns Trezo Mare Restaurant & Lounge in Kansas City, said he hopes increased vaccine access, combined with warmer weather, will improve business.

