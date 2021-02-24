Menu Search Log in

States rush to catch up on vaccines

States were scrambling to catch up on vaccinations after winter storms led to clinic closures and shipment backlogs across the nation.

February 24, 2021 - 9:08 AM

Hartford Hospital received 8800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday. Twenty-one health departments across the state will be getting their doses of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday to begin vaccinating first responders and health care workers. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS)

HOUSTON (AP) — A giant vaccination center is opening in Houston to administer 126,000 coronavirus doses in the next three weeks. Nevada health officials are working overtime to distribute delayed shots. And Rhode Island is rescheduling appointments after a vaccine shipment failed to arrive as scheduled earlier in the week.

From coast to coast, states were scrambling Tuesday to catch up on vaccinations a week after winter storms battered a large swath of the U.S. and led to clinic closures, canceled appointments and shipment backlogs nationwide. 

But limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines hampered the pace of vaccinations even before extreme weather delayed the delivery of about 6 million doses.

