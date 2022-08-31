 | Wed, Aug 31, 2022
States tapping historic surpluses for tax cuts and rebates

At least 31 states have enacted some type of tax cut or rebate this year as tax revenue surges and they benefit from federal pandemic aid. Many have provided tax rebates. Others cut income and other taxes. The question is how far to go, especially in an election year.

August 31, 2022 - 2:25 PM

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in August 2020. (Chris Kohley/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it.

Parson’s objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting tax cut.

“Now is the time for the largest income tax cut in our state’s history,” Parson declared as he called lawmakers back for a September special session to consider a $700 million permanent tax reduction.

