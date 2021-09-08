Statue taken down in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — After years of resistance and a long court battle, one of America’s largest monuments to the Confederacy was being pulled from its prominent perch in Virginia’s capital city Wednesday.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the Richmond statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee taken down last summer, citing the pain felt across the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck. But until a recent court ruling cleared the way, Northam’s plans had been tied up in litigation.

The statue, a 21-foot bronze equestrian sculpture that sits atop a pedestal nearly twice that tall, has towered above a prominent residential boulevard named Monument Avenue since 1890 in this former capital of the Confederacy.