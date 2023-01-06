 | Fri, Jan 06, 2023
Staying even-keeled amid chaos

To make things more difficult, the House can’t pass any rules until it chooses a speaker, meaning that Johnson has few tools to keep proceedings in line.

January 6, 2023 - 4:06 PM

House Clerk Cheryl Johnson speaks in the House Chamber during the third day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on Thursday. AFP/GETTY IMAGES/MANDEL NGAN/TNS

WASHINGTON (TNS)  — House Clerk Cheryl Johnson has become an unlikely folk hero in Washington this week, running the lower chamber of Congress with a steady hand as Republicans struggle to elect a speaker amid historic chaos.

Deploying only her own custom gavel and gently chiding words, Johnson has guided the House through multiple rounds of voting on live TV, pushing back when members of both parties get off topic or step out of line.

Her calm but stern demeanor has earned high marks on Capitol Hill and social media, where a number of people, including a member of Congress, have joked that lawmakers should just elect her speaker.

