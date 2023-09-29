 | Fri, Sep 29, 2023
Strike expands at Ford, General Motors plants

By

National News

September 29, 2023 - 1:37 PM

A young supporter holds a sign as United Auto Workers members strike at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on Sept. 16, 2023, in Wayne, Michigan. This is the first time in history that the UAW is striking all three of the Big Three auto makers, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, at the same time. Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/TNS

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers expanded its two-week strikes against Detroit automakers Friday, adding 7,000 workers at a Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors assembly factory near Lansing, Michigan.

Union President Shawn Fain told workers on a video appearance Friday that negotiations haven’t broken down, but the strikes were escalated because Ford and GM have refused to make meaningful progress in contract talks.

Jeep maker Stellantis was spared from the third round of strikes.

