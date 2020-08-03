Student tests positive as Indiana school opens

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Just days after public schools around the state reopened their doors for the first time since March, at least one student and one school staff member have tested positive for the virus.

In the Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation, 20 miles east of Indianapolis, a student tested positive for the virus on the first day back to class. Superintendent Harold Olin sent an email to parents of students at Greenfield-Central Junior High School Thursday afternoon notifying them that a student at the school had tested positive for the virus.

Olin told The Associated Press the district was notified of the positive test by the Hancock County Health Department and that the student attended school only for part of the day Thursday. The student was tested for the virus days earlier, he said, and it appears the student attended school before receiving the results.