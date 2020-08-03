Menu Search Log in

Student tests positive as Indiana school opens

A student tested positive on first day of class at an Indiana school. Officials said it doesn't change their plans for opening.

By

National News

August 3, 2020 - 9:57 AM

Students across the country are preparing to return to classes, either in person or online, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo by DREAMSTIME/TNS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Just days after public schools around the state reopened their doors for the first time since March, at least one student and one school staff member have tested positive for the virus.

In the Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation, 20 miles east of Indianapolis, a student tested positive for the virus on the first day back to class. Superintendent Harold Olin sent an email to parents of students at Greenfield-Central Junior High School Thursday afternoon notifying them that a student at the school had tested positive for the virus.

Olin told The Associated Press the district was notified of the positive test by the Hancock County Health Department and that the student attended school only for part of the day Thursday. The student was tested for the virus days earlier, he said, and it appears the student attended school before receiving the results.

Related
July 17, 2020
June 23, 2020
April 30, 2020
March 17, 2020
Trending