 | Mon, Jul 31, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Studies examine long-term effects of COVID-related ‘brain fog’

The National Institutes of Health is beginning a series of studies to test how effectively doctors can treat patients with long COVID. The mysterious ailment continues to react differently under different conditions, causing frustration worldwide.

By

National News

July 31, 2023 - 3:06 PM

Patient Gary Cardona wears a pulse oximeter to keep track of his oxygen intake as he works out on the treadmill during his physical therapy at National Jewish Health on March 3, 2021, in Denver. Cardona suffers from lingering symptoms of COVID-19, with the most bothersome being what he describes as brain fog and short term memory problems. Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Institutes of Health is beginning a handful of studies to test possible treatments for long COVID, an anxiously awaited step in U.S. efforts against the mysterious condition that afflicts millions.

Monday’s announcement from the NIH’s $1.15 billion RECOVER project comes amid frustration from patients who’ve struggled for months or even years with sometimes-disabling health problems — with no proven treatments and only a smattering of rigorous studies to test potential ones.

“This is a year or two late and smaller in scope than one would hope but nevertheless it’s a step in the right direction,” said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly of Washington University in St. Louis, who isn’t involved with NIH’s project but whose own research highlighted long COVID’s toll. Getting answers is critical, he added, because “there’s a lot of people out there exploiting patients’ vulnerability” with unproven therapies.

Related
August 23, 2021
August 17, 2021
October 14, 2020
February 26, 2020
Most Popular