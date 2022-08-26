Study says Opioid addiction treatment still lacking

Despite improvements in treatment access as the overdose crisis has spiraled over the last decade, many people with opioid use disorder aren’t getting medications to treat their addiction, a new study has found.

And the disorganized nature of data collection around addiction means it’s difficult to estimate the true scope of the treatment gap in the United States.

The study, conducted by researchers at New York University, Columbia University, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, looked at the estimated number of people with opioid use disorder nationwide between 2010 and 2019, and compared that with the number of people receiving medication treatment — buprenorphine or methadone. Both opioid medications are proven to help maintain a more lasting recovery than quitting cold turkey.