Study: Some military families with kids need help with food

A new University of Georgia study found one in eight military families with children have visited a food bank in a recent 12-month stretch.

The research, published recently by the Public Health Nutrition journal, also showed that Asian, Black and multiracial military families were roughly 50% more likely to use food assistance than white families. The survey was conducted in 2021, about a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. It included 8,326 families across the country with an active duty member of the U.S. Army or Air Force.

A family’s chances of going to a food pantry jumped by 35% for each dependent child, according to the study.