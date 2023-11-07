 | Tue, Nov 07, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Study: Some military families with kids need help with food

About a quarter of military families experience some food insecurity.

By

National News

November 7, 2023 - 5:31 PM

A free food sign sits on a corner in the West End neighborhood in Atlanta during a free food bank held by the Metro Atlanta Urban Farm on Tuesday July 25, 2023. Photo by Natrice Miller/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

A new University of Georgia study found one in eight military families with children have visited a food bank in a recent 12-month stretch.

The research, published recently by the Public Health Nutrition journal, also showed that Asian, Black and multiracial military families were roughly 50% more likely to use food assistance than white families. The survey was conducted in 2021, about a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. It included 8,326 families across the country with an active duty member of the U.S. Army or Air Force.

A family’s chances of going to a food pantry jumped by 35% for each dependent child, according to the study.

Related
August 20, 2021
October 9, 2020
July 22, 2019
June 13, 2013
Most Popular