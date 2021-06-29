 | Tue, Jun 29, 2021
Study: Vaccines provide immunity for months

Researches say the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines offer monthlong protection from the virus.

A member of the Missouri Army National Guard prepares to administer the Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination event on February 11, 2021 at the Jeff Vander Lou Senior living facility in St Louis, Missouri. (Michael Thomas/Getty Images/TNS)

ST. LOUIS — Washington University researchers on Monday released a study further suggesting that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines offer monthslong protection from the virus.

No one had yet studied whether the vaccines create persistent responses in key parts of the lymph nodes, the researchers said. Their data was published Monday in the journal Nature.

“This is evidence of a really robust immune response,” co-senior author Dr. Rachel Presti, an associate professor of medicine, said in a statement.

