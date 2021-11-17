 | Wed, Nov 17, 2021
Supply logjam: Where logistics and politics collide

Legislative committee hearings are planned today to discuss the various issues that play into backed-up ports, delayed deliveries and inflation. Political interests are also at play.

By

National News

November 17, 2021 - 9:31 AM

A Long Beach Fire harbor patrol boat passes near container ships before Sen. Alex Padilla gave a press conference at the Port of Long Beach on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

When the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee delves into the nation’s snarled supply chain today, lawmakers are likely to be snarled themselves in fraught politics and complex logistics.

Republicans say the nation’s backed-up ports, delayed deliveries and resulting inflation reflect President Joe Biden’s policies, nicknaming the problem the “Biden Bottleneck.” The problem emerged right before and is likely to affect the holiday shipping season, making the GOP rhetoric more salient for voters.

Democrats, meanwhile, say the problem is an outgrowth of the pandemic, when many Americans opted to buy more when forced to stay home. The increased consumption, they argue, caused a backup that has yet to abate.

