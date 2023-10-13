 | Fri, Oct 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Supreme Court avoids disaster when chunk of marble falls

A piece of marble at least 2 ft. long felling a courtyard used by justices and their aides last year. The court still hasn't acknowledged the incident.

By

National News

October 13, 2023 - 2:51 PM

Supreme Court building (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court avoided a catastrophic accident last year when a piece of marble at least 2 feet long crashed to the ground in an interior courtyard used by the justices and their aides, according to several court employees.

The incident, which the court still fails to acknowledge publicly, took place in the tense spring of 2022, as the court already was dealing with death threats and other security concerns and the justices were putting the final touches on their stunning decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Justice Elena Kagan and her law clerks had been in the courtyard earlier in the day, the employees said.

Related
October 4, 2021
October 1, 2020
April 29, 2020
November 1, 2019
Most Popular