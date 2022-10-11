 | Tue, Oct 11, 2022
Supreme Court hears pork industry’s challenge to animal welfare law

At issue are two broad questions: Can one state can enforce regulations within its borders that will force businesses in other states to change their practices? And can voters insist on standards of morality and decency that include the humane treatment of animals?

October 11, 2022 - 5:29 PM

Justices of the US Supreme Court pose for their official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on October 7, 2022. - (Seated from left) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (Standing behind from left) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear the pork industry’s challenge to a California animal welfare law that would forbid confining breeding pigs in narrow metal cages for most of their lives.

At issue are two broad questions: Can one state can enforce regulations within its borders that will force businesses in other states to change their practices? And can voters insist on standards of morality and decency that include the humane treatment of animals?

In 2018, 63% of California voters approved Proposition 12, a ballot measure to prohibit the sale of eggs or meat that originate from the extreme confinement of egg-laying hens, breeding pigs or calves raised for veal. The law was due to take full effect this year.

