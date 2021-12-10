 | Fri, Dec 10, 2021
Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law, but will allow challenges

A controversial Texas law outlawing most abortions was left alone Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court, who said some providers may be able to challenge the law before a federal judge.

December 10, 2021 - 3:09 PM

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 1, 2021, in Washington, D.C. On Monday, the Supreme Court heard arguments in a challenge to the controversial Texas abortion law, which bans abortions after six weeks. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — A divided Supreme Court refused Friday to block a Texas law that has banned most abortions there, but opened the door narrowly for abortion providers to challenge it before a federal judge.

The court’s conservative majority said abortion providers may sue state licensing officials, but not the state judges and clerks who are charged with handling lawsuits spurred by the law.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and the three liberals dissented in part, saying the court should have gone further to allow challenges to the law. Roberts said Texas sought to “nullify this court’s rulings” that held women have a right to choose abortion.

