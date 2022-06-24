 | Fri, Jun 24, 2022
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

States will now decide whether to allow abortions; about half are expected to ban the procedure. A majority of Americans favor preserving Roe.

June 24, 2022 - 10:56 AM

The Supreme Court of the United States building, photographed on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

