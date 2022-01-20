 | Thu, Jan 20, 2022
Supreme Court rejects Trump’s effort to block Jan. 6 documents

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected former president Donald Trump's efforts to shield a number of records during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. A congressional committee investigating the insurrection is seeking the records.

January 20, 2022 - 8:56 AM

A vehicle displays a sign reading, "Protect Our Freedom To Vote," in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2022. The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday on a voting rights bill. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents sought by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The justices on Wednesday rejected a bid by Trump to withhold the documents from the committee until the issue is finally resolved by the courts. Trump’s lawyers had hoped to prolong the court fight and keep the documents on hold.

Following the high court’s action, there is no legal impediment to turning over the documents, which are held by the National Archives and Records Administration. They include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes dealing with Jan. 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

