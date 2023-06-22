 | Thu, Jun 22, 2023
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in water rights case

The Supreme Court ruled against the Navajo Nation, rejecting the group's claims that states are required to ensure the group had access to the drought-stricken Colorado River.

June 22, 2023 - 2:35 PM

The Colorado River cuts through Lees Ferry in the Navajo Nation en route to the Grand Canyon. Photo by Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled against the Navajo Nation on Thursday in a dispute involving water from the drought-stricken Colorado River.

States that draw water from the river — Arizona, Nevada and Colorado — and water districts in California that are also involved in the case had urged the court to decide for them, which the justices did in a 5-4 ruling. Colorado had argued that siding with the Navajo Nation would undermine existing agreements and disrupt the management of the river.

The Biden administration had said that if the court were to come down in favor of the Navajo Nation, the federal government could face lawsuits from many other tribes.

