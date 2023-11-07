 | Tue, Nov 07, 2023
Supreme Court seems likely to preserve gun prohibition

National News

November 7, 2023 - 3:41 PM

The U.S. Supreme Court building as seen on July 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seemed likely Tuesday to preserve a federal law that prohibits people under domestic violence restraining orders from having guns.

In their first guns case since last year’s expansion of gun rights, the justices suggested that they will reverse a ruling from an appeals court in New Orleans that struck down the 1994 ban on firearms for people under court order to stay away from their spouses or partners.

Liberal and conservative justices sounded persuaded by arguments from the Biden administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer that the prohibition is in line with the longstanding practice of disarming dangerous people.

