Supreme Court strikes New York gun law, expanding gun rights

The ruling comes as Congress is actively working on gun legislation following recent mass shootings in Texas, New York and California.

June 23, 2022 - 4:40 PM

The Supreme Court said Thursday that Americans have a right to carry guns in public. FLICKR/aliengearholsters.com

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Thursday that Americans have a right to carry guns in public, a major expansion of gun rights.

The justices’ 6-3 decision follows a series of recent mass shootings and is expected to ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets of the nation’s largest cities — including New York, Los Angeles and Boston — and elsewhere. About a quarter of the U.S. population lives in states expected to be affected by the ruling, the high court’s first major gun decision in more than a decade.

