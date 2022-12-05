Supreme Court takes up arguments on religion, gay rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing the case of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that’s the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court.

The designer and her supporters say that ruling against her would force artists — from painters and photographers to writers and musicians — to do work that is against their faith. Her opponents, meanwhile, say that if she wins, a range of businesses will be able to discriminate, refusing to serve Black customers, Jewish or Muslim people, interracial or interfaith couples or immigrants, among others.

The issue of where to draw the line dominated the questions early in Monday’s arguments at the high court.