 | Mon, Apr 17, 2023
Supreme Court to answer religious mailman’s case

Groff’s case involves Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits religious discrimination in employment.

April 17, 2023 - 4:53 PM

Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court, speaks during a television interview with the Associated Press at a chapel at the Hilton DoubleTree Resort in Lancaster, Pa., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Gerald Groff liked his work as a postal employee in Pennsylvania’s Amish Country. For years, he delivered mail and all manner of packages: a car bumper, a mini refrigerator, a 70-pound box of horseshoes for a blacksmith. But when an Amazon.com contract with the Postal Service required carriers to start delivering packages on Sundays, Groff balked. A Christian, he told his employers that he couldn’t deliver packages on the Lord’s Day.

Now Groff’s dispute with the Post Office has reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which will consider his case Tuesday. Lower courts have sided with the Post Office, which says Groff’s demand for Sundays off meant extra work for other employees and caused tension. Groff, for his part, argues employers can too easily reject employees’ requests for religious accommodations, and if he wins, that could change.

“We really can’t go back and change what happened to me,” said Groff, who ultimately quit his job over the Sunday shifts. But he says that other people “shouldn’t have to choose between their job and their faith.”

