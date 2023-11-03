 | Fri, Nov 03, 2023
Supreme Court to rule on gun stocks

Is federal law being followed in regards to the regulation of bump stocks

National News

November 3, 2023 - 3:20 PM

Photo by Bermix Studio /UNSPLASH

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to decide whether a Trump era-ban on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns, violates federal law.

The justices will hear arguments early next year over a regulation put in place by the Justice Department after a mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017.

Federal appeals courts have come to different decisions about whether the regulation defining a bump stock as a machine gun comports with federal law.

