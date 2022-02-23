Supreme Court will decide case on turning away same-sex couples

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to decide whether a conservative Christian woman who designs websites has a free-speech right to turn away same-sex couples, even though a state civil rights law requires businesses to be fully open to all without regard to their sexual orientation.

Lorie Smith, a Colorado graphic artist and web designer, says she wants to expand her business to design custom websites for weddings, but not for same-sex couples.

She is “willing to work with all people regardless of race, creed, sexual orientation and gender,” her lawyers told the court. “But she cannot create websites that promote messages contrary to her faith, such as messages that condone violence or promote sexual immorality, abortion or same-sex marriage.”