 | Wed, Oct 04, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Suspect charged in rapper’s 1996 fatal shooting appears in court

Duane Davis, arrested last week for the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, made his first appearance in court Wednesday. He was arrested last week.

By

National News

October 4, 2023 - 2:02 PM

An image on a TV monitor shows a photo of Tupac Shakur, left, and Marion "Suge" Knight Jr. in a car in Las Vegas the night Shakur was killed as, from left, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson hold a news conference at the LVMPD headquarters on the arrest and indictment of Duane "Keefe D" Davis for the 1996 murder of Shakur, on Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images/TNS

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A self-described gangster who police and prosecutors say masterminded the shooting death of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996 made his first court appearance Wednesday on a murder charge.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, stood shackled, wearing a dark-blue jail uniform and plastic orange slippers. He was scheduled to be arraigned on the charge Wednesday, but the hearing was cut short after he asked Judge Tierra Jones to postpone the hearing while he retains counsel in Las Vegas. Jones rescheduled the arraignment for Oct. 19.

“Law enforcement hasn’t cared for a long time,” Mopreme Shakur, Tupac Shakur’s stepbrother, told The Associated Press over Zoom from his home in Los Angeles. “Young Black men often deal with delayed justice because we’re often viewed as the criminals. So justice has been delayed for quite some time — in spite of all the eyes, all the attention, despite the celebrity of my brother.”

Related
February 8, 2022
March 22, 2017
January 20, 2017
May 6, 2016
Most Popular