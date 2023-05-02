 | Tue, May 02, 2023
Talk shows go dark as writers go on strike

The Writers Guild of America is going on strike, putting an abrupt halt to television productions across the country. Most notably, late-night TV shows are the first ones affected.

Jimmy Fallon attends the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala on Dec. 1, 2022, in New York City. Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for American Museum of Natural History/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Late-night TV shows including “The Tonight Show” and “The Daily Show” will begin airing reruns as unionized writers soured by Hollywood’s low pay in the streaming era went on strike Tuesday for the first time in 15 years.

The labor dispute could have a cascading effect on TV and film productions depending on how long the strike lasts, and it comes as streaming services are under growing pressure from Wall Street to show profits.

The Writers Guild of America’s 11,500 unionized screenwriters prepared to picket after negotiations with studios, which began in March, failed by Monday’s deadline to yield a new contract. All script writing is to immediately cease, the guild informed its members.

