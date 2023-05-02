Talk shows go dark as writers go on strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Late-night TV shows including “The Tonight Show” and “The Daily Show” will begin airing reruns as unionized writers soured by Hollywood’s low pay in the streaming era went on strike Tuesday for the first time in 15 years.

The labor dispute could have a cascading effect on TV and film productions depending on how long the strike lasts, and it comes as streaming services are under growing pressure from Wall Street to show profits.

The Writers Guild of America’s 11,500 unionized screenwriters prepared to picket after negotiations with studios, which began in March, failed by Monday’s deadline to yield a new contract. All script writing is to immediately cease, the guild informed its members.