 | Thu, Jul 08, 2021
Tears, prayers mark end to search

The search for survivors of a Florida condominium collapse has shifted to a recovery effort as authorities said three is 'no chance of life' in the rubble.

National News

July 8, 2021 - 9:54 AM

Volunteers, along with locals, replace dead flowers with fresh ones prior to the Guara Family's burial service blocks away from the memorial site, at St. Joseph Catholic Church on the 13th day since the collapse of Champlain Tower East on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald/TNS)

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A somber moment of silence marked the end of the two-week search for survivors of a Florida condominium collapse, as rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy members hugged a line of local officials while many of them sobbed.

The painstaking search for survivors shifted to a recovery effort at midnight Wednesday after authorities said they had come to the agonizing conclusion that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside.

“We have all asked God for a miracle, so the decision to transition from rescue to recovery is an extremely difficult one,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference.

