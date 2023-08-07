 | Mon, Aug 07, 2023
Tech breakthrough boosts geothermal efforts

A new process in which geothermal steam is pumped out of the ground to produce electricity has several states looking at adding the technology into its energy infrastructure. Here's a look at what's taking shape.

By

National News

August 7, 2023 - 1:50 PM

The Steamboat Hills Geothermal Power Plant in Nevada pipes steam from underground to produce power. Some states see massive potential to expand geothermal operations. Photo by Flickr ThinkGeoEnergy

Lawmakers in some states have been laying the groundwork to add geothermal power to the electrical grid and pump underground heat into buildings. Now, a technological breakthrough could dramatically expand those ambitions — and perhaps unleash a new wave of policies to tap into geothermal sources.

Last month, a company announced the successful demonstration in the West of a new drilling technique that it says will greatly expand where geothermal plants could be built. And in the Eastern half of the country, where geothermal’s potential is mostly as a heating and cooling source, a community recently broke ground on the first utility-run thermal energy network.

Some officials say those advances show great promise. A handful of states approved laws this year and others are considering measures that would provide money and regulations to help the industry.

