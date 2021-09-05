 | Sun, Sep 05, 2021
Teen recalls horrific Mississippi road collapse in wake of Hurricane Ida

"In all honesty, I was ready to give up. I was like, 'We're not going to make it out of here. No one is going to find us. Everybody is just going to keep piling in.'"

September 5, 2021 - 1:26 PM

Emergency personnel use a boat Thursday to rescue people stranded in a flooded section of Manville after the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed New Jersey. Heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida affected the entire East Cost.

LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) — A teenager said she could hear the terrifying sounds of other vehicles crashing around — and on top of — the pickup truck where she and her mother were trapped after the truck plunged into a dark, muddy pit when a Mississippi highway collapsed during torrential rain brought by Hurricane Ida.

“I saw a black hole, then I blacked out and I woke up and my mom was leaned over toward me. She was choking on her blood and she couldn’t breathe or anything,” 16-year-old Emily Williams of Wiggins, Mississippi, told WLOX-TV in a video call from her hospital room.

Williams managed to sit her 39-year-old mother, Amanda Williams, upright and stop her from choking. But, she said, she could still hear the chaos outside her family’s truck.

