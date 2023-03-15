 | Wed, Mar 15, 2023
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday the state is assuming control of the Houston public school. The district is the eighth largest in the United States.

March 15, 2023 - 1:59 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas officials on Wednesday announced a state takeover of Houston’s nearly 200,000-student public school district, the eighth-largest in the country, acting on years of threats and angering Democrats who assailed the move as political.

The announcement, made by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s education commissioner, amounts to one of the largest school takeovers ever in the U.S.

It also deepens a high-stakes rift between Texas’ largest city, where Democrats wield control locally and state Republican leaders have sought increasing authority in the wake of election fumbles and pandemic restrictions.

