Texas legislator wants to move customs headquarters to Texas

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection would relocate its headquarters from the nation’s capital to Texas under legislation offered by U.S. Rep. Keith Self, R-McKinney.

The agency’s current Washington headquarters is far removed from the country’s southern border, Self said in a news release announcing the proposal. Making the move would decentralize the agency’s bureaucracy and reduce costs, he said.

Self criticized President Joe Biden’s border policies, saying they have forced Texas to serve as the gateway for millions of people entering the country illegally, including criminals and suspected terrorists.

He said President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory represented a clear mandate from American voters.

“This mandate begins with fixing our broken border,” Self said. “Under President Trump, CBP will immediately begin to seal our border and halt the flood of illegal aliens. Moving our CBP HQ to Texas is a practical step that will allow America’s Border Patrol agents to be on the ground at the critical point of the crisis.”

Trump has indicated he plans to move thousands of Washington-based federal jobs to other parts of the country after he takes office Jan. 20. He tried to move federal positions out of D.C. during his first term as well, with mixed results.

That included moving the Agriculture Department’s Economic Research Service to Kansas City and the Bureau of Land Management to Grand Junction, Colo.

Many employees quit rather than relocate, with critics saying the ensuing disruptions undermined operations. The BLM headquarters was moved back to D.C. under the Biden administration.

Self’s bill does not specify where in Texas the new CBP headquarters would be located.

Self said in an interview that would be up to the Trump administration, with input from the Texas governor.

He said he’s not concerned about potential disruptions from a move. Frontline border agents are already doing a good job and wouldn’t be affected by the change, he said.

Self welcomed the prospect of D.C.-based officials opting to quit rather than make the move, saying that would help change the direction of the agency.

“This will change the culture of the headquarters,” Self said. “I hope it moves to Texas, but if it moves somewhere else, the main point is move it out of DC, and let’s change the culture.”