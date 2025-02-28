Texas measles outbreak reaches nearly 150 cases

DALLAS — The measles outbreak in Texas has reached nearly 150 cases, according to a Friday morning update from the state health department.

Health officials said 146 cases have been identified since late January, up from the 124 cases reported earlier this week. Twenty of those patients have been hospitalized, and one school-age, unvaccinated child has died.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world and spreads mostly among unvaccinated people. Of the 146 cases in Texas, 141 cases were in people who were either unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown, according to the state health department.

The outbreak started in Gaines County, near the New Mexico border. At 98 cases, it is still home to a vast majority of patients. Terry County is next at 21 cases, and Dawson County follows at eight.

Texas’ count doesn’t include nine measles cases reported in New Mexico, which officials have said were likely connected to the West Texas outbreak.

Texas has already reported more measles cases in 2025 than in any other full year since 1992. Experts and health care providers have said the outbreak is likely to continue growing.

Vaccination is the best way to protect against measles. The virus is so contagious that it can spread rapidly through unvaccinated people, but vaccinated people are unlikely to catch it.

The two-dose measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, which is recommended beginning at about 12 months of age, is 97% effective at preventing measles illness. That means most vaccinated people will not catch measles even if they are exposed to it.