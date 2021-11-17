 | Wed, Nov 17, 2021
Thanksgiving air travel set to rebound

The number of airline passengers traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to be around pre-pandemic levels. Allow more time for travel.

November 17, 2021 - 9:15 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of airline passengers traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, and the Transportation Security Administration says it is ready to handle the surge.

Administrator David Pekoske said today he expects agency staffing to be sufficient for what’s traditionally TSA’s busiest travel period.

“We are prepared,” Pekoske told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” He said travelers should expect long lines at airports and plan to spend a little more time getting through security.

