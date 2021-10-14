 | Thu, Oct 14, 2021
Menu Search Log in

The final frontier: Shatner’s historic trip

'Star Trek' actor William Shatner became the oldest person to go to space Wednesday morning.

By

National News

October 14, 2021 - 9:42 AM

Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, left, looks on as "Star Trek" actor William Shatner waves during a media availability on the landing pad of Blue Origin’s New Shepard near Van Horn, Texas, after a flight into space on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

“Star Trek” actor William Shatner became the oldest person to go to space when he lifted off Wednesday morning on Blue Origin’s second crewed flight.

Shatner, 90, was part of a four-person crew who rode inside Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule and experienced a few minutes of weightlessness in suborbital space before coming back down to Earth. Liftoff occurred at about 9:50 a.m. Central time from Blue Origin’s launch site near Van Horn, Texas. The launch was originally set for 9 a.m., but there were two brief holds that delayed the flight.

The actor joined Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations, Audrey Powers; Chris Boshuizen, who co-founded small-satellite company Planet; and software executive Glen de Vries.

Related
July 22, 2021
July 21, 2021
May 29, 2020
January 3, 2019
Most Popular