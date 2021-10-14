The final frontier: Shatner’s historic trip

“Star Trek” actor William Shatner became the oldest person to go to space when he lifted off Wednesday morning on Blue Origin’s second crewed flight.

Shatner, 90, was part of a four-person crew who rode inside Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule and experienced a few minutes of weightlessness in suborbital space before coming back down to Earth. Liftoff occurred at about 9:50 a.m. Central time from Blue Origin’s launch site near Van Horn, Texas. The launch was originally set for 9 a.m., but there were two brief holds that delayed the flight.

The actor joined Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations, Audrey Powers; Chris Boshuizen, who co-founded small-satellite company Planet; and software executive Glen de Vries.