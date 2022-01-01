The miracle: No lives lost in Colorado fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As of Friday morning there were not casualties reported as the Marshall fire continued burning through southeast Boulder County — something Sheriff Joe Pelle and Gov. Jared Polis both called “a New Year’s miracle” because of how quickly the fire moved and how little time people had to evacuate.

One person who was considered missing Thursday also has been accounted for and is well, Pelle said.

“That’s awesome news, and, actually, given the events we had yesterday, pretty miraculous,” Pelle said during a Friday morning press conference held at the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.