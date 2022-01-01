 | Sat, Jan 01, 2022
The miracle: No lives lost in Colorado fires

More than 10,000 were evacuated when 100 mph winds toppled power lines and setting fire to parched grasslands outside of Boulder

National News

December 31, 2021 - 9:56 PM

A home burns after a fast-moving wildfire swept through Louisville, Colorado on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. State officials estimated some 600 homes had already been lost in multiple areas around Boulder County and were fueled by winds that gusted upwards of 100 miles per hour at times during the day. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images/TNS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As of Friday morning there were not casualties reported as the Marshall fire continued burning through southeast Boulder County — something Sheriff Joe Pelle and Gov. Jared Polis both called “a New Year’s miracle” because of how quickly the fire moved and how little time people had to evacuate.

One person who was considered missing Thursday also has been accounted for and is well, Pelle said.

“That’s awesome news, and, actually, given the events we had yesterday, pretty miraculous,” Pelle said during a Friday morning press conference held at the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

