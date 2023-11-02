 | Thu, Nov 02, 2023
The White House proposes cracking down on junk fees

Here's to hoping we'll someday see the end of frustrating "processing charges" and dubious "maintenance fees."

National News

November 2, 2023 - 5:13 PM

Fees on a concert ticket receipt are shown in this photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in New York. "Junk fees" are just what they sound like: hidden or misleading charges that increase the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms, utility bills and other goods and services. Photo by AP Photo/John Minchillo

NEW YORK (AP) — “Junk fees” are just what they sound like: hidden or misleading charges that increase the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms, utility bills and other goods and services.

The Biden administration has proposed a new Federal Trade Commission rule that would require more transparency from companies when it comes to these fees, as well as regulation from the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau and the Department of Labor. You can also avoid the fees by staying vigilant, challenging late-breaking add-ons, and comparison shopping.

Here’s what to know:

